NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 3, 2025) An interview with Beau Cline aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, to discuss UMGC and how it can benefit applicants. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 05:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87443
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111142252.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:58
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Beau Cline, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
