A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the GTMO Open Championship event taking place at the Lateral Hazard Golf Course on July 19, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 10:28
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87420
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111140497.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Open Golf Championship, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.