NEWSCAST 03JULY25: Pacific Partnership & Fukuoka Greening Project

SASEBO, Japan
The US and Philippine armed forces conducted joint training on disaster management and readiness. Fukuoka City has plans to introduce more greenery into the cityscape, several subway stations and city buildings were chosen to start with, and is expected to finish by the end of 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
Date Taken:
07.06.2025
Date Posted:
07.10.2025
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87399
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111139856.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
Location:
SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
