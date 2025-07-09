Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 03JULY25: Pacific Partnership & Fukuoka Greening Project

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.06.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    250703-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    The US and Philippine armed forces conducted joint training on disaster management and readiness. Fukuoka City has plans to introduce more greenery into the cityscape, several subway stations and city buildings were chosen to start with, and is expected to finish by the end of 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 20:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111139856.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise
    Fukuoka
    Pacifc Partnership

