    AFN Humphreys Radio SPOT: Youth Sports & Fitness Program

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    AFN Humphreys

    A 60-second spot about Camp Humphreys Youth Sports & Fitness Program, voiced by Sean D. Moye, Youth Sports and Fitness Specialist. They're located at the Child Youth services and Youth Sports Fitness office, Bldg. 6400, Rm 207. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 00:05
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87383
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: KR
    This work, AFN Humphreys Radio SPOT: Youth Sports & Fitness Program, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mentorship
    Children Activities
    Volenteering
    MWR
    Youth Sports & Fitness
    Youth Coaching

