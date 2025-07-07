Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: OPSEC Deployment

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.02.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the importance of Operational Security and monitoring what individual’s post online. Practicing OPSEC is vital for Airmen and their families as a mean to provide security and protect information from adversaries. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: OPSEC Deployment, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OPSEC, Security, Aviano Air Base, Social Media, Safety, Deployment

