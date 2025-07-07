AFN Aviano Radio Spot: OPSEC Deployment

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the importance of Operational Security and monitoring what individual’s post online. Practicing OPSEC is vital for Airmen and their families as a mean to provide security and protect information from adversaries. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)