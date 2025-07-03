Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250113-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    250113-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    01.12.2025

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan 13, 2025) Internal Systems Technician 2nd Class Alexander Stiles for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about common cybersecurity risks, Jan. 13, 2025. Stiles shares general cybersecurity tips and how to recognize and avoid using fraudulent websites. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristine McDavid)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 04:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87358
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111134114.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250113-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by SA Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download