Legends Among Us - Fit to Fight

Chaplain Phipps sits down with 1LT Steve Gay, the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Program Manager for 3d CR and 1LT Caitlyn Nass, the Regimental Nutritionist to discuss the fundamental need for a comprehensive fitness program within the Army. Together, they discuss how this blueprint applies to the culture of the Regiment and how Troopers can benefit from the Burba gym staff that are eager to help them meet their fitness and life goals - one dead lift at a time. (Recorded on 2 July 2025.)
|07.02.2025
|07.06.2025 14:10
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:37:41
