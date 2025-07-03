Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legends Among Us - Fit to Fight

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Phipps sits down with 1LT Steve Gay, the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Program Manager for 3d CR and 1LT Caitlyn Nass, the Regimental Nutritionist to discuss the fundamental need for a comprehensive fitness program within the Army. Together, they discuss how this blueprint applies to the culture of the Regiment and how Troopers can benefit from the Burba gym staff that are eager to help them meet their fitness and life goals - one dead lift at a time. (Recorded on 2 July 2025.)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 14:10
    Category: Interviews
    3d Cavalry Regiment
    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)

