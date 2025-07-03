A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about exercise Bersama Warrior 25 and the Battle of Okinawa memorial. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 10:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87351
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111114543.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News - Bersama Warrior 25, Battle of Okinawa memorial, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.