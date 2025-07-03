Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio News - Bersama Warrior 25, Battle of Okinawa memorial

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    07.01.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mason Congleton 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about exercise Bersama Warrior 25 and the Battle of Okinawa memorial. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 10:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Bersama Warrior
    Guantanamo Bay
    Okinawa

