This is a 30-second radio spot celebrating National Bowling Day Aug. 9, 2025 from 2 to 10pm at the Strikers Bowling Center, Bldg. 8105 on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 3, 2025, to Aug. 9, 2025. For more information visit baumholder.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 10:52
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
This work, Radio Spot - National Bowling Day, by Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS
