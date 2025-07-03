Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Monitoring Heat Illnesses and Financial Readiness

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Tammy Muckenfuss, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Director of Public Affairs, shares symptoms of heat-induced illnesses, on July 2, 2025. Meanwhile, Loreta Guzman, Army Community Service (ACS) and Financial Readiness Program specialist, shares how financial counselors can help the community, on July 1, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 10:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:08
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, KMC Update - Monitoring Heat Illnesses and Financial Readiness, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    finances
    ACS
    KMC
    heat illness
    summer

