On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. 7th Fleet established Commander Task Force 77 to serve as the principal advisor on mine countermeasure in U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. U.S. and Indonesian forces conducted force protection field training in Surabaya, as part of CARAT Indonesia 2025. U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley assumed command of the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 02:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87300
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111110778.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: July 1, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
