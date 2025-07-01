Pacific Pulse: July 1, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. 7th Fleet established Commander Task Force 77 to serve as the principal advisor on mine countermeasure in U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. U.S. and Indonesian forces conducted force protection field training in Surabaya, as part of CARAT Indonesia 2025. U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley assumed command of the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base.