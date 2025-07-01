Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: July 1, 2025

    JAPAN

    06.30.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. 7th Fleet established Commander Task Force 77 to serve as the principal advisor on mine countermeasure in U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. U.S. and Indonesian forces conducted force protection field training in Surabaya, as part of CARAT Indonesia 2025. U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley assumed command of the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
