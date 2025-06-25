Frontier Banter: Relationships, Readiness & Rip-Its - Episode 8

In this powerful new episode of Frontier Banter, Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson sit down with Fort Sill’s brigade commanders — Col. Lourdes Costas (31st ADA, calling in while deployed), Col. Jason Ferguson (MEDDAC), Col. Lazander Tomlinson (428th FA), and Col. Reginald White (434th FA) — for an unfiltered conversation about what keeps Fort Sill running strong.
From building rock-solid relationships and supporting rapid deployments to tackling barracks, training space, wellness resources, and holistic health & fitness (H2F), our leaders share behind-the-scenes stories that show how teamwork — and looking out for each other — keeps our Soldiers and families mission-ready.
