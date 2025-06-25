AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Human Trafficking

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting human trafficking awareness and reminding service members to report suspected crimes, on Aviano Air Base, Italy. It is the Department of Defense’s policy to oppose prostitution, forced labor, and any related activities contributed to trafficking in persons. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)