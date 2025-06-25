Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois Army National Guard Trains With Polish Territorial Defense Force - News in One June 30, 2025

    TORUN, POLAND

    06.29.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On This News In One:

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard, trained alongside members of the Polish Territorial Defense Force in Torun, Poland.

    (U.S. Air Force Audio by A1C Olivia Marino)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 04:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87290
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111108365.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TORUN, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Trains With Polish Territorial Defense Force - News in One June 30, 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Polish Territorial Defense Forces
    Illinois Army National Gaurd
    Training & Combat Readiness

