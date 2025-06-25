On This News In One:
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard, trained alongside members of the Polish Territorial Defense Force in Torun, Poland.
(U.S. Air Force Audio by A1C Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 04:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87290
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111108365.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois Army National Guard Trains With Polish Territorial Defense Force - News in One June 30, 2025, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.