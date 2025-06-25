Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bringing Programs and People Together at Fort Cavazos

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    What if every military installation could deliver support that’s not just reactive but truly transformative? At Fort Cavazos, the newly established People Directorate is reshaping how we care for our service members. The People Directorate consolidates nine previously separate prevention and support programs under one umbrella to improve coordination and better serve soldiers, families and civilians. Hear how this unified approach enhances well-being, helps prevent harmful behaviors and ensures support is accessible, even at one of the Army’s largest installations.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with retired Col. Jason Westbrock, former commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos, Director of Army Community Services Donna Morrissey and Capt. Avery D. Smith II, commandant of the Phantom Forge Center.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/prevention-care/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 14:09
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87280
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111106269.mp3
    Length: 00:22:44
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    food security
    financial security
    Military OneSource

