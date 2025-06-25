Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 67 – Academic Arsenal Series – Shoemaker Scholars

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Naval Postgraduate School Trident Room Podcast host U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Colleen Wilmington interviews two graduating students, U.S. Navy Ensign Grace Casey and Ensign Dutton Rogers, attending NPS through the Shoemaker Scholar program, and pursuing a thesis through the NPS Undersea Warfare program. This episode was recorded on January 28, 2025.

    The Shoemaker Scholarship program provides an opportunity for Student Naval Aviators awaiting flight school to get their graduate degree at NPS directly following their undergraduate program. Shoemaker Scholars are provided with an opportunity to sharpen their mind before heading out to the Fleet, taking their new-found expertise to their next command and reducing the need for an operational gap. Recently, the Shoemaker Scholar program expanded significantly, from 10 to 50 quotas, with applicants not constricted to the U.S. Naval Academy.

    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Academic Arsenal, NPS, Naval Postgraduate School, thesis, USW, Shoemaker

