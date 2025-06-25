Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 26JUN25: Pickleball Japan Federation & Exercise CARAT Indonesia 2025

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.25.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    250626NC-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    On June 20th the Pickleball Japan Federation visited the Sasebo Gymnasium Cultural Hall where there were demonstrations, learn-to-play sessions, and competitive matches; On June 23rd Naval forces from the U.S. and Indonesia have joined forces for Exercise CARAT Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Indonesia 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Rank 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 20:46
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
