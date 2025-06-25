NEWSCAST 26JUN25: Pickleball Japan Federation & Exercise CARAT Indonesia 2025

250626NC-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan

On June 20th the Pickleball Japan Federation visited the Sasebo Gymnasium Cultural Hall where there were demonstrations, learn-to-play sessions, and competitive matches; On June 23rd Naval forces from the U.S. and Indonesia have joined forces for Exercise CARAT Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Indonesia 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Rank 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)