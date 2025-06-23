Radio Spot - Independence Day Competitions

This is a 30-second radio spot on the Independence Day bench press and farmer's carry competitions happening July 4th starting at 4:30 p.m. at Minick Field on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 24, 2025, to July 4, 2025. For more information visit baumholder.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 09:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
