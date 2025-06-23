Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Independence Day Competitions

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    06.24.2025

    Audio by Airman Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot on the Independence Day bench press and farmer's carry competitions happening July 4th starting at 4:30 p.m. at Minick Field on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 24, 2025, to July 4, 2025. For more information visit baumholder.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    Baumholder
    Independence Day
    4th Of July
    Smith Barracks
    Radio Spot
    Minick Field

