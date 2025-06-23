Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Tick Season and Staying Vigilant

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.24.2025

    Audio by Airman Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke with AFN Kaiserslautern June 18, 2025, sharing how individuals can protect themselves against tick-borne diseases. Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Office shared how members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community can stay vigilant. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 09:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87188
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
