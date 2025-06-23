KMC Update - Tick Season and Staying Vigilant

Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke with AFN Kaiserslautern June 18, 2025, sharing how individuals can protect themselves against tick-borne diseases. Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Office shared how members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community can stay vigilant. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)