KMC Update - Tick Season and Staying Vigilant

Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke with AFN Kaiserslautern June 18, 2025, sharing how individuals can protect themselves against tick-borne diseases. Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Office shared how members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community can stay vigilant. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|06.24.2025
|06.24.2025 09:32
|Recording
|87188
|2506/DOD_111094055.mp3
|00:02:10
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|3
|0
|0
