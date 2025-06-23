The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 30: Working with Firearm Businesses to Prevent Suicides

Dr. Emmy Betz, director of the Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative at University of Colorado School of Medicine, CU Anschutz Medical Campus, discusses the Pause to Protect program. She explains how Pause to Protect is an online resource hub for firearm ranges and retailers to promote secure firearm storage options for military service members and their Families. She talks about the initial focus of the partnerships and how the program has expanded to include educational materials, on-site storage lockers for firearms, locking device distribution and gunsmithing. She also explains how this program links customers, locations and support for military communities.