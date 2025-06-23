Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 30: Working with Firearm Businesses to Prevent Suicides

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2024

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 30: Working with Firearm Businesses to Prevent Suicides

    Dr. Emmy Betz, director of the Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative at University of Colorado School of Medicine, CU Anschutz Medical Campus, discusses the Pause to Protect program. She explains how Pause to Protect is an online resource hub for firearm ranges and retailers to promote secure firearm storage options for military service members and their Families. She talks about the initial focus of the partnerships and how the program has expanded to include educational materials, on-site storage lockers for firearms, locking device distribution and gunsmithing. She also explains how this program links customers, locations and support for military communities.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:28
    Length: 00:27:40
