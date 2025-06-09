An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the importance of registering your pet within 14 days of arrival to Aviano Air Base, Italy. Pet Registration is vital in making sure base members have proper identification for their animals. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 10:54
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87132
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111089576.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Pet Registration, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
