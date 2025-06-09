Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mako Minute - Ep. 2 - Interview with Capt Chism.mp3

    Mako Minute - Ep. 2 - Interview with Capt Chism.mp3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOMESTEAD ARB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Audio by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano, Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes, Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook and Staff Sgt. Nickolas Swanson

    482d Fighter Wing

    Capt Chism shares her leadership experience, career insights, and advice for Airmen in this second episode of Mako Minute.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 16:06
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87125
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111087479.mp3
    Length: 00:35:43
    Location: HOMESTEAD ARB, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mako Minute - Ep. 2 - Interview with Capt Chism.mp3, by MSgt Lionel Castellano, TSgt Benjamin Hayes, TSgt Paul Cook and SSgt Nickolas Swanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download