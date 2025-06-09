A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming Independence Day Bowling Tournament event at the Rec Room on July 6, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 13:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87119
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111086497.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Independence Day Bowling Tournament, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.