Military OneSource Podcast — Support and Strength After a Mental Health Crisis

What happens when a Marine reaches a breaking point and chooses to speak up instead of staying silent? In this episode, host Bruce Moody speaks with Sgt. Fahteh Gill, who shares his powerful journey of recovery and self-discovery. Through open and honest conversation, Sgt. Gill talks about how seeking help, embracing vulnerability and engaging with leadership helped him heal after a suicide attempt.



It’s a candid discussion about the strength found in emotional self-care — and why it’s essential for personal well-being and mission readiness.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Call the Military Crisis Line at 988, then press 1, text 838255 or chat online at veteranscrisisline.net. Visit Military OneSource to learn more about suicide prevention resources and support for service members.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647.