Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- U.S. Army's 250th Birthday And Exercise Seabreeze 2025

    AFN Naples Radio News- U.S. Army's 250th Birthday And Exercise Seabreeze 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.11.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250612-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 12, 2025) Radio news highlighting the U.S. Army's recent 250th birthday celebration held in the Darby Military Community and the kickoff of Exercise Seabreeze 2025 in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 03:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87075
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111078713.mp3
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- U.S. Army's 250th Birthday And Exercise Seabreeze 2025, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Black Sea
    Darby Military Community
    U.S. Army
    250th Birthday
    Exercise Seabreeze 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download