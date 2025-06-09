250612-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 12, 2025) Radio news highlighting the U.S. Army's recent 250th birthday celebration held in the Darby Military Community and the kickoff of Exercise Seabreeze 2025 in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 03:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87075
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111078713.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- U.S. Army's 250th Birthday And Exercise Seabreeze 2025, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
