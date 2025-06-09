Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Season 2 - Episode 4 - "Let's Make Some Noise! APG Celebrates The Army's 250th Birthday"

Sean Kief and Susan Thompson take a comprehensive look at Aberdeen Proving Ground's 108 years of innovative technological support to the U.S. Army, the Nation and the Soldier by exploring APG's role throughout World War I, World War II and the post-war and Vietnam eras. Highlighting some of the advances that came out of the varied missions of Aberdeen Proving Ground, they explore the vital role APG played in the Army's technological developments over the 20th century.