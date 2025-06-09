Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kids Bowl Free

    Kids Bowl Free

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.11.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    250611-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 11, 2025) Radio spot highlighting kids bowl free this summer. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 08:29
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87061
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111072653.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kids Bowl Free, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    Bowling
    strikers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download