    AFN Naples Radio News - D-Day 81 & BALTOPS 25

    AFN Naples Radio News - D-Day 81 & BALTOPS 25

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.09.2025

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250609-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 9, 2025) - AFN Naples radio new highlighting the 81st anniversary of D-Day and Exercise BALTOPS 25. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 08:10
    AFN Naples
    AFN
    BALTOPS
    BALTOPS 25

