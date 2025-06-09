250609-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 9, 2025) - AFN Naples radio new highlighting the 81st anniversary of D-Day and Exercise BALTOPS 25. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 08:10
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87058
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111072561.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - D-Day 81 & BALTOPS 25, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.