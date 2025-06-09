NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 10, 2025) A radio spot promoting the upcoming performance by Alien Ant Farm during the Red, White and Boom event aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. The band's performance is presented by Armed Forces Entertainment and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 07:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87031
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111069180.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alien Ant Farm, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.