NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 10, 2025) Radio spot promoting the performance of the band: "Alien Ant Farm" at the Red White and Boom event on July 1. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 08:42
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86985
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111062462.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CATANIA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alien Ant Farm, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
