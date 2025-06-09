Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st Anniversary of D-Day - News In One June 11, 2025

    81st Anniversary of D-Day - News In One June 11, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.10.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth joined U.S. and French dignitaries, military leaders, and World War II Veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86983
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111062430.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Anniversary of D-Day - News In One June 11, 2025, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    AFNE
    StrongerTogether
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)
    News in One
    WWII81inEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download