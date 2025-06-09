In this News In One:
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth joined U.S. and French dignitaries, military leaders, and World War II Veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 08:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86983
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111062430.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st Anniversary of D-Day - News In One June 11, 2025, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.