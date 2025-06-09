81st Anniversary of D-Day - News In One June 11, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86983" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this News In One:



Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth joined U.S. and French dignitaries, military leaders, and World War II Veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)