Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio Bit – Master Warrant Officer William Griffin

    AFN Naples Radio Bit – Master Warrant Officer William Griffin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.04.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250604-N-RO855-1002 NAPLES, Italy (June 4, 2025) Radio bit highlighting the differences between militaries. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:15
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86954
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111051330.mp3
    Length: 00:01:37
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Bit – Master Warrant Officer William Griffin, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    AFN
    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download