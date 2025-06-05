250602-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (June 2, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the USS Truman's completed deployment and the Department of Defense plan to reduce the permanent change of station (PCS) move budget. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 07:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86933
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111050861.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - USS Truman & PCS Budget Reductions, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.