Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Season 2 - Episode 3 - "Horses and Courses at Fort Hoyle"

    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Season 2 - Episode 3 - "Horses and Courses at Fort Hoyle"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Audio by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    "Horses and Courses at Fort Hoyle" - Sean Kief and Susan Thompson continue their discussion on the history of Edgewood Arsenal by exploring the short-lived Fort Hoyle and the activities taking place at Edgewood Arsenal and Fort Hoyle during the timeframe between World War I and World War II. The wide variety of missions that took place at Fort Hoyle included serving as the home of the 6th Field Artillery and as a base for the Citizens Military Training Camp and the Civilian Conservation Corps.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86925
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111049707.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Season 2 - Episode 3 - "Horses and Courses at Fort Hoyle", by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download