Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 06/05/2025

The June 2025 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. “Heavy rainfall in western and central North Dakota and South Dakota during May supplemented the mountain snowmelt runoff,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.