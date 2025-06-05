Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 06/05/2025

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The June 2025 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. “Heavy rainfall in western and central North Dakota and South Dakota during May supplemented the mountain snowmelt runoff,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

