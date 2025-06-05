International Command Senior Enlisted Conference Spousal Opportunities- News in One June 6, 2025

In this News in One:



The International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference, or ICC, was held in Lisbon, Portugal. The ICC provided a platform for spouses from the U.S. and NATO allied and partner nations to connect and forge new relationships.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)