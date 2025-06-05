Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference Spousal Opportunities- News in One June 6, 2025

    GERMANY

    06.05.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News in One:

    The International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference, or ICC, was held in Lisbon, Portugal. The ICC provided a platform for spouses from the U.S. and NATO allied and partner nations to connect and forge new relationships.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)

    NATO
    Lisbon
    AFN Europe
    Spouse and family
    International Command Senior Enlisted Leader

