NEWSCAST 03JUN25: Motorcycle Safety Course & IBP 25.5

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Safety Department held a motorcycle safety event with the Nagasaki Prefectural Police May 31st, 2025, and U.S. Navy units concluded Integrated Battle Problem 25.5 on May 23rd, 2025, near Sasebo, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner)