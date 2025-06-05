Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 03JUN25: Motorcycle Safety Course & IBP 25.5

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.02.2025

    Audio by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Safety Department held a motorcycle safety event with the Nagasaki Prefectural Police May 31st, 2025, and U.S. Navy units concluded Integrated Battle Problem 25.5 on May 23rd, 2025, near Sasebo, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 08:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86904
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111047279.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 03JUN25: Motorcycle Safety Course & IBP 25.5, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sasebo
    motorcycle safety
    CFAS Safety Office
    Nagasaki Prefectural Police
    Integrated Battle Problem 25.5

