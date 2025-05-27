This is a 15-second radio spot on the closing of the Armstrong Gate on Vogelweh Housing that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 2 to Sept. 1 in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 08:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86886
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111044242.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Gate Closure, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.