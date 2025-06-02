Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: June 2, 2025

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.01.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Singapore, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific command, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo spoke at the Shangri-La dialogue, In Japan, after more than 30 years, the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demo Team conducted their final flight at Misawa Air Base, also in Japan, and for the first time ever, U.S. Navy F-35cs completed Field Carrier Landing Practices on Iwo-To island.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 2, 2025, by PO1 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

