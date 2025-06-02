Pacific Pulse: June 2, 2025

In Singapore, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific command, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo spoke at the Shangri-La dialogue, In Japan, after more than 30 years, the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demo Team conducted their final flight at Misawa Air Base, also in Japan, and for the first time ever, U.S. Navy F-35cs completed Field Carrier Landing Practices on Iwo-To island.
