    NEWSCAST 30MAY25: NBHC Sasebo Change of Command & US-Philippines Joint Maritime Exercise

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Audio by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Naval Branch Health Clinic Sasebo held a change of command ceremony at the Harbor View Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, May 28th, 2025, and the Philippines and the United States conducted joint maritime exercises in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone May 20th, 2025, demonstrating their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

