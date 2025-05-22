On this Pacific Pulse: At LANPAC 2025, General Xavier Brunson reaffirmed the United States unwavering commitment to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific. U.S. service members arrive in Malaysia to participate in Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibitions 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 00:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86834
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111037858.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 22, 2025, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm and SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS
