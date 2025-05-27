Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 15

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 15

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Audio by Francis Lee Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    A discussion with Paul Morando, Chief Curator for the National Museum of the U.S. Army, about the NMUSA Rev War exhibit.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86824
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111034001.mp3
    Length: 00:33:12
    Artist Interview with Paul Morando
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album NMUSA Rev War Exhibit
    Track # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 15, by Francis Lee Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RevWar250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download