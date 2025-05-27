AFN Aviano Radio News: DPAA’s Partnership with the 31 FW

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and their partnership with the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The DPAA works with local nationals and military units to identify and retrieve the remains of U.S. service members from past conflicts. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)