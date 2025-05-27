Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 21 Balancing Military and Personal Life with Col. Thomas Albrecht

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 21 Balancing Military and Personal Life with Col. Thomas Albrecht

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Audio by Julian Hernandez and Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis sits down with Col. Thomas Albrecht, 433rd Maintenance Group commander, for some insight on the delicate balance Reservists have to manage between their military and personal lives.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 18:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86802
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111032360.mp3
    Length: 00:20:46
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 21 Balancing Military and Personal Life with Col. Thomas Albrecht, by Julian Hernandez and MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alamo Wing
    433rd Maintenance Group
    Airlift Podcast
    433rd Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download