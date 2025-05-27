Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis sits down with Col. Thomas Albrecht, 433rd Maintenance Group commander, for some insight on the delicate balance Reservists have to manage between their military and personal lives.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 18:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86802
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111032360.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:46
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 21 Balancing Military and Personal Life with Col. Thomas Albrecht, by Julian Hernandez and MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
