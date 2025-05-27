Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Tokyo Commanders Spot: NAF Atsugi

    JAPAN

    05.27.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    On May 28, 2025, NAF Atsugi's Commanding Officer Captain Nicolas Leclerc speaks on what is happening around Atsugi.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 02:27
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Tokyo Commanders Spot: NAF Atsugi, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

