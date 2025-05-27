The Quill & Sword | Hold my Reg | Episode 4: Sustain the Mission and Secure the Future, The Army’s Environmental Law Division with LTC Jenna Ferrell

In this episode, LTC Chris Kinslow and MAJ Curtis Cranston, Associate Pro-fessors in the Administrative and Civil Law Department (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) interview LTC Jen-na Ferrell, Chief of the Litigation Branch at the Army Environmental Law Divi-sion (ELD), which is part of the U.S. Army Legal Services Agency at Fort Bel-voir. LTC Ferrell introduces the audience to the broad range of environmental law challenges and opportunities facing the Army and ELD’s role in represent-ing the Army in environmental litigation matters. LTC Ferrell discusses ELD’s structure and responsibilities and its interface with the Department of Justice and state and local governments. This is an area of law unfamiliar to most Judge Advocates, and the purpose of this podcast is to provide general expo-sure to the topic and educate Army attorneys on basic issue spotting of possible environmental law issues and where to reach out for help.