    The Quill & Sword | Hold my Reg | Episode 4: Sustain the Mission and Secure the Future, The Army’s Environmental Law Division with LTC Jenna Ferrell

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, LTC Chris Kinslow and MAJ Curtis Cranston, Associate Pro-fessors in the Administrative and Civil Law Department (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) interview LTC Jen-na Ferrell, Chief of the Litigation Branch at the Army Environmental Law Divi-sion (ELD), which is part of the U.S. Army Legal Services Agency at Fort Bel-voir. LTC Ferrell introduces the audience to the broad range of environmental law challenges and opportunities facing the Army and ELD’s role in represent-ing the Army in environmental litigation matters. LTC Ferrell discusses ELD’s structure and responsibilities and its interface with the Department of Justice and state and local governments. This is an area of law unfamiliar to most Judge Advocates, and the purpose of this podcast is to provide general expo-sure to the topic and educate Army attorneys on basic issue spotting of possible environmental law issues and where to reach out for help.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 12:00
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:30:13
    TAGS

    Litigation
    USALSA
    TJAGLCS
    Administrative and Civil Law
    Environmental Law Division
    USALSAAdministrative and Civil Law

