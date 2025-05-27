NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May. 22, 2025) Denese Prendergast, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Fleet and Family Support Center Director, speaks about mental health in the military, MAY. 22, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 00:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86691
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111023679.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250522-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.