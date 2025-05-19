The High Ground - Episode 22 - 40D MOS

The High Ground Podcast - Episode 22 - John Foley, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Command Sergeant Major, and Master Sergeant Daniel Huddleston, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence Senior Enlisted Leader discuss the origin and details of the Army's recently announced 40D MOS (Space Operations Specialist). Released May 23, 2025. Produced by Ronald Bailey
|05.23.2025
|05.23.2025 15:26
|Recording
|86687
|2505/DOD_111019254.mp3
|00:00:00
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|35
|3
|3
