    The High Ground - Episode 22 - 40D MOS

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Audio by Ronald Bailey and Allen Meeks

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground Podcast - Episode 22 - John Foley, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Command Sergeant Major, and Master Sergeant Daniel Huddleston, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence Senior Enlisted Leader discuss the origin and details of the Army's recently announced 40D MOS (Space Operations Specialist). Released May 23, 2025. Produced by Ronald Bailey

    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High Ground - Episode 22 - 40D MOS, by Ronald Bailey and Allen Meeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

