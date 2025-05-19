Episode #5: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Kirk Jones, the senior doctrine developer of the Doctrine Division in CASCOM, to discuss the updates to FM: 4-0. Through their discussions they are able to provide the audience with an insight into how to use this updated FM to conduct sustainment in multidomain operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 12:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|86676
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111014892.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: FM 4-0 – New Approaches to Sustainment Operations, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.