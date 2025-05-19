Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LOGSTAT: FM 4-0 – New Approaches to Sustainment Operations

    The LOGSTAT: FM 4-0 – New Approaches to Sustainment Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #5: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Kirk Jones, the senior doctrine developer of the Doctrine Division in CASCOM, to discuss the updates to FM: 4-0. Through their discussions they are able to provide the audience with an insight into how to use this updated FM to conduct sustainment in multidomain operations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 12:25
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86676
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111014892.mp3
    Length: 00:29:34
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: FM 4-0 – New Approaches to Sustainment Operations, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download