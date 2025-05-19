The LOGSTAT: FM 4-0 – New Approaches to Sustainment Operations

Episode #5: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Kirk Jones, the senior doctrine developer of the Doctrine Division in CASCOM, to discuss the updates to FM: 4-0. Through their discussions they are able to provide the audience with an insight into how to use this updated FM to conduct sustainment in multidomain operations.