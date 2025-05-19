Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Morocco Medical Mission and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Algeria Port Visit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.21.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250521 N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 21, 2025) Radio news highlighting the joint U.S. and Morocco military medical mission in Anzi, Morocco and the USS Forrest Sherman's (DDG 98) port visit to Algiers, Algeria. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 08:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86660
    Filename: 2505/DOD_111014199.mp3
    Length: 00:02:31
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Morocco Medical Mission and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Algeria Port Visit, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Morocco
    medical mission
    Algeria
    Port visit
    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

