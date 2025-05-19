250521 N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 21, 2025) Radio news highlighting the joint U.S. and Morocco military medical mission in Anzi, Morocco and the USS Forrest Sherman's (DDG 98) port visit to Algiers, Algeria. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 08:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86660
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111014199.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Morocco Medical Mission and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) Algeria Port Visit, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
